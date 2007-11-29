Skip to main content
Holiday Traffic

Report of the Forty-Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 7-8 December 1978
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105092-en
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
ECMT Round Tables

English
français

ECMT (1980), Holiday Traffic: Report of the Forty-Fourth Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 7-8 December 1978, ECMT Round Tables, No. 44, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282105092-en.
