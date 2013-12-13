Skip to main content
High-Speed Rail Performance in France

From Appraisal Methodologies to Ex-post Evaluation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rpjlpg0-en
Authors
Yves Crozet
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Crozet, Y. (2013), “High-Speed Rail Performance in France: From Appraisal Methodologies to Ex-post Evaluation”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz40rpjlpg0-en.
