Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Hello, World

Artificial intelligence and its use in the public sector
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/726fd39d-en
Authors
Jamie Berryhill, Kévin Kok Heang, Rob Clogher, Keegan McBride
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Berryhill, J. et al. (2019), “Hello, World: Artificial intelligence and its use in the public sector”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/726fd39d-en.
Go to top