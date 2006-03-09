Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health Care Quality Indicators Project

Initial Indicators Report
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/481685177056
Authors
Soeren Mattke, Edward Kelley, Peter Scherer, Jeremy Hurst, Maria Luisa Gil Lapetra, HCQI Expert Group Members
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mattke, S. et al. (2006), “Health Care Quality Indicators Project: Initial Indicators Report”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/481685177056.
Go to top