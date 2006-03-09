Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health Care Quality Indicators Project

Conceptual Framework Paper
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/440134737301
Authors
Edward Kelley, Jeremy Hurst
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kelley, E. and J. Hurst (2006), “Health Care Quality Indicators Project: Conceptual Framework Paper”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/440134737301.
Go to top