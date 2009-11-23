Skip to main content
Health Care Quality Indicators Project

Patient Safety Indicators Report 2009
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220112312723
Authors
Saskia Drösler, Patrick Romano, Lihan Wei
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Drösler, S., P. Romano and L. Wei (2009), “Health Care Quality Indicators Project: Patient Safety Indicators Report 2009”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220112312723.
