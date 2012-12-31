Skip to main content
Have Americans Hit Peak Travel?

A Discussion of the Changes in US Driving Habits
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c1s3c415b-en
Authors
Robert Puentes
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Puentes, R. (2012), “Have Americans Hit Peak Travel?: A Discussion of the Changes in US Driving Habits”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2012/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4c1s3c415b-en.
