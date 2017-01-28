Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Has the Labour Share Declined?

It Depends
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2dcfc715-en
Authors
Taehyoung Cho, Soobin Hwang, Paul Schreyer
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cho, T., S. Hwang and P. Schreyer (2017), “Has the Labour Share Declined?: It Depends”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2017/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2dcfc715-en.
Go to top