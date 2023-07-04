Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Guideline No. 497: Defined Approaches on Skin Sensitisation

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b92879a4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Guideline No. 497: Defined Approaches on Skin Sensitisation, OECD Guidelines for the Testing of Chemicals, Section 4, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b92879a4-en.
Go to top