Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Guidance Document on the Testing of Efficacy of Baits, for Indoor Use, Against Garden Ants

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9bd92406-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), Guidance Document on the Testing of Efficacy of Baits, for Indoor Use, Against Garden Ants, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9bd92406-en.
Go to top