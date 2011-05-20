Guidance Document on the Planning and Implementation of Joint Reviews of Pesticides

A joint review is an evaluation of a pesticide dossier through work-sharing between two or more countries. The participating regulatory authorities review the work of the primary reviewers for each particular science discipline, and the end product (ideally a complete monograph or key components of the monograph) is used by all participating countries (and others) as the basis for regulatory decisions. In conjunction with the requirements, this guidance document was prepared to support joint reviews in order to maximize opportunities of work-sharing arrangements between regulatory authorities in OECD countries. This guidance document includes two main phases of a joint review, planning and implementation phases, with a view to helping industries and regulatory authorities conduct the joint review process.