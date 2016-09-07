This document provides guidance to both industry and regulatory authorities on storage stability for different types of microbial pesticide formulations. It includes guidance on the physical and chemical parameters to be assessed for different formulation types before and/or after the storage period, and also describes specific and adequate criteria for the determination of storage stability.
Guidance Document on Storage Stability of Microbial Pest Control Products
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
