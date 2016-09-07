Skip to main content
Guidance Document on Storage Stability of Microbial Pest Control Products

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/ce1823f2-en
OECD
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
OECD (2016), Guidance Document on Storage Stability of Microbial Pest Control Products, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ce1823f2-en.
