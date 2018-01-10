This document provides guidance to both industry and regulatory authorities on how procedures and data requirements can be applied to facilitate the submission of a complete data package/dossier for semiochemical active substances in plant protection products, and the subsequent evaluation of this data package/dossier by the regulatory authorities. The document additionally provides a summary of the legal frameworks and registration procedures for semiochemical active substances as plant protection products in several OECD member countries.
Guidance Document on Semiochemical Active Substances and Plant Protection Products
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
