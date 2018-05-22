This document provides additional detailed guidance on rotational crop residue studies conducted according to OECD TG 504: Residues in Rotational Crops with expanded flexibility in crop commodities to be tested, and approaches to mitigate additional testing. The following scope is addressed within this document: derivation of application rates for rotational crop studies; estimation of concentration levels for active ingredients and their metabolites in soil in terms of an assessment of rotational crop studies and guidance on interpretation of the study results; advice on the data requirements and procedures for MRL setting based on rotational crops and the possible use of label restrictions; use of the proportionality concept in rotational crop assessments; and clarification of the relevant situations under which rotational crop studies are needed to cover protected crop situations.
Guidance Document on Residues in Rotational Crops
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
