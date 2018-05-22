Guidance Document on Residues in Rotational Crops

This document provides additional detailed guidance on rotational crop residue studies conducted according to OECD TG 5﻿04: Residues in Rotational Crops with expanded flexibility in crop commodities to be tested, and approaches to mitigate additional testing. The following scope is addressed within this document: derivation of application rates for rotational crop studies; estimation of concentration levels for active ingredients and their metabolites in soil in terms of an assessment of rotational crop studies and guidance on interpretation of the study results; advice on the data requirements and procedures for MRL setting based on rotational crops and the possible use of label restrictions; use of the proportionality concept in rotational crop assessments; and clarification of the relevant situations under which rotational crop studies are needed to cover protected crop situations.