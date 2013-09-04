Guidance Document on Residues in Livestock

This document provides additional detailed guidance on testing of chemicals according to OECD Test Guideline No. 505: Testing of Chemicals on Residues in Livestock. Specifically, it describes current differences in OECD countries in livestock feeding practices and diet composition and factors influencing the determination of dietary burden and dose selection, and provides guidance for interpreting results (including example calculations for dietary burdens and MRL setting) from OECD Test Guideline No. 505 studies. Furthermore, it provides an update of the OECD Table of Feedstuffs Derived from Field Crops found in the Guidance Document on Overview of Residue Chemistry Studies (Series on Pesticides No. 32).