Guidance Document on Pesticide Residue Analytical Methods

This document provides guidance on the residue analytical methods. Analytical methods are used to generate the data for estimating dietary exposure assessments, to establish Maximum Residue Levels (MRLs), and to determine processing factors. Analytical methods are also used in enforcement of any statutory MRLs that may be established. Methods apply to all pesticides used on edible crops/livestock and subsequent produce and processed food products, and for products (e.g. meat, milk, eggs) from animals that may consume treated crops. Additionally, analytical methods are needed for conducting storage stability studies.