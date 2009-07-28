Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Guidance Document on Overview of Residue Chemistry Studies (Second Edition)

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/226617da-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Guidance Document on Overview of Residue Chemistry Studies (Second Edition), Series on Pesticides and Biocides, No. 32, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/226617da-en.
Go to top