This Guidance Document summarises the major guidance aspects provided in the OECD Harmonised Residue Guidelines for: 1) Metabolism in Crops; 2) Metabolism in Livestock; 3) Residues in Livestock; 4) Metabolism in Rotational Crops; and 5) Residues in Rotational Crops (Limited Field Studies). This document also develops an approach for a Global Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) process to achieve use of harmonised studies for livestock food commodities, e.g., meat, milk and eggs, which can be used by all OECD member countries.
Guidance Document on Overview of Residue Chemistry Studies, First edition
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
