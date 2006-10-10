Guidance Document on Overview of Residue Chemistry Studies, First edition

This Guidance Document summarises the major guidance aspects provided in the OECD Harmonised Residue Guidelines for: 1) Metabolism in Crops; 2) Metabolism in Livestock; 3) Residues in Livestock; 4) Metabolism in Rotational Crops; and 5) Residues in Rotational Crops (Limited Field Studies). This document also develops an approach for a Global Maximum Residue Limit (MRL) process to achieve use of harmonised studies for livestock food commodities, e.g., meat, milk and eggs, which can be used by all OECD member countries.