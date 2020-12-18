This Guidance Document provides guidance and practical advice for applicants on the requirements for flammability testing of biocides and agricultural pesticides/plant protection products in various OECD jurisdictions. Though many of the available methods are common they can differ in small but important ways. Thus a summary of parameters can help an applicant ensure their data set is viable in all OECD countries, thereby saving resources for both the applicant and the receiving government.
Guidance Document on Flammability Testing of Plant Protection and Biocidal Products
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
