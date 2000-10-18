This Guidance Document intends to provide an introduction to Emission Scenario Documents (ESDs) and thereby, to facilitate their development and use in Member countries and at the OECD level. It is also expected that this Guidance Document could contribute to the increase of consistency of emission scenario documents at various levels (e.g., national, regional, international).
Guidance Document on Emission Scenario Documents
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Abstract
