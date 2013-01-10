Guidance Document on Assays for Testing the Efficacy of Baits Against Cockroaches

This document provides guidance on conducting laboratory tests to determine and assess the efficacy of test substances and/or the effectiveness of test products used as baits for the control of cockroach species in indoor environments. It is based upon a German guideline (Federal Environment Agency 2001) and incorporates information from the American Product Performance Guidelines 810-3500 (US EPA 1998). For the the scientific evaluation of the efficacy of a bait product and of validity of the test results, a minimum of three repetitions of the assay at different times (considering the claimed application conditions) and with different batches of test animals should be conducted.