This document provides guidance on conducting laboratory tests to determine and assess the efficacy of test substances and/or the effectiveness of test products used as baits for the control of cockroach species in indoor environments. It is based upon a German guideline (Federal Environment Agency 2001) and incorporates information from the American Product Performance Guidelines 810-3500 (US EPA 1998). For the the scientific evaluation of the efficacy of a bait product and of validity of the test results, a minimum of three repetitions of the assay at different times (considering the claimed application conditions) and with different batches of test animals should be conducted.
Guidance Document on Assays for Testing the Efficacy of Baits Against Cockroaches
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
