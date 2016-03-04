This document provides guidance on how to conduct terrestrial field dissipation studies to demonstrate the transformation, transport and fate of pesticides under representative actual use conditions when a pesticide product is used according to the label. These field studies can help to substantiate the physicochemical, mobility and transformation data from laboratory studies, and indeed, may be a standard regulatory requirement in some jurisdictions.
Guidance Document for Conducting Pesticide Terrestrial Field Dissipation Studies
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
