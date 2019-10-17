Skip to main content
Governance of science and technology policies

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2b3bc558-en
Alan Paic, Camille Viros
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Paic, A. and C. Viros (2019), “Governance of science and technology policies”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 84, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2b3bc558-en.
