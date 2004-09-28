Governance Culture and Development

Drawing notably on the experience of France, this book examines whether good corporate governance generates national growth. It finds that it is a society's entire governance culture -- corporate and public governance together rather than either of them alone -- is what matters. The book shows that we must change the way we judge the quality of a country's institutions of governance, and proposes a striking new way to do so.

"A highly informative and insightful essay which has much to teach policy reformers in the developing world."

- Dani Rodrik, John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

"A brilliant exercise in comparative economic history. The lessons of French reconstruction after World War II are of a critical importance to the policy makers of the emerging world today."

- Daniel Cohen, Professor, École Normale Supérieure and Columnist, Le Monde.