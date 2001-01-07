Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Good practice greenhouse abatement policies

Transport
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/09dec901-en
Authors
G. McGlynn, P. Crist, L. Fulton, M. Crass
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

McGlynn, G. et al. (2001), “Good practice greenhouse abatement policies: Transport”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2001/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/09dec901-en.
Go to top