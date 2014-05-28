Globally Harmonised Submission and Transport Standards (GHSTS) Format Specification

The Global Harmonised Submission Transport Standard (GHSTS) is a standardised set of technical specifications for assembling electronic files for pesticide registration in a predefined manner. Once assembled according to the GHSTS, the dossier files can be transferred from a business to a regulatory authority and can be used in a regulatory process. GHSTS version 2.0, published in 2019, supports use for other regulated products as well as the pesticides domain and includes improvements in the lifecycle management of documents over a series of submissions for one pesticide (or other) regulatory action.

This GHSTS format specification document describes the Standard on both a conceptual and a technical level.