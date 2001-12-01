Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Globalisation, Poverty and Inequality in Sub-Saharan Africa

A Political Economy Appraisal
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/338442276853
Authors
Yvonne M. Tsikata
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Tsikata, Y. (2001), “Globalisation, Poverty and Inequality in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Political Economy Appraisal”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 183, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/338442276853.
Go to top