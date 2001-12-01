Implementation of globalisation reforms has been uneven in Africa and the policy response generally inadequate. Except in Mauritius, compensatory measures have not been fully applied, reflecting weak capacity and politicisation of the process, so globalisation has largely failed to achieve sustainable pro-poor growth. Country variations were mostly due to the political-institutional situation, state capacity and external factors. Economic crisis and political change gave some non-democracies a mandate to liberalise and space to do it, but in the long run a political system with accountability and coalition-building makes globalisation easier to manage. Supporting agriculture helps the poor in less industrialised countries, while in mineral-rich countries skewed asset distributions create unbalanced political power, leading to inadequate policy and unsustainable reform ...
Globalisation, Poverty and Inequality in Sub-Saharan Africa
A Political Economy Appraisal
Working paper
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Abstract
