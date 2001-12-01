Skip to main content
Globalisation, Liberalisation, Poverty and Income Inequality in Southeast Asia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/873322617282
Authors
K. S. Jomo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Jomo, K. (2001), “Globalisation, Liberalisation, Poverty and Income Inequality in Southeast Asia”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 185, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/873322617282.
