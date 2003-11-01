Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Globalisation in Developing Countries

The Role of Transaction Costs in Explaining Economic Performance in India
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/168464882170
Authors
Maurizio Bussolo, John Whalley
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Bussolo, M. and J. Whalley (2003), “Globalisation in Developing Countries: The Role of Transaction Costs in Explaining Economic Performance in India”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 219, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/168464882170.
Go to top