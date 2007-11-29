Skip to main content
General Transport Plans

Gaps and Prospects : Report of the Twenty-Seventh Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 10th and 11th October, 1974
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104095-en
Authors
European Conference of Ministers of Transport
Tags
ECMT Round Tables

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ECMT (1975), General Transport Plans: Gaps and Prospects : Report of the Twenty-Seventh Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 10th and 11th October, 1974, ECMT Round Tables, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282104095-en.
