Gender equality and women's empowerment in fragile and conflict-affected situations

Gender inequality, conflict and fragility are key challenges to sustainable development. They are inextricably linked: unequal gender relations can drive conflict and violence, while women’s active participation contributes to peace and resilience.

This policy paper identifies recommendations for development partners based on four case study countries: Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia and Nepal. It concludes that providing effective support for gender equality and sustainable peace requires an understanding of gender, conflict and fragility that is deeper, wider, and more politically informed than currently, with a strong focus on women as agents of change.