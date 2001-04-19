Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gas Generation and Migration in Radioactive Waste Disposal

Safety-relevant Issues -- Workshop Proceedings, Reims, France, 26-28 June 2000
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193086-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radioactive Waste Management

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2001), Gas Generation and Migration in Radioactive Waste Disposal: Safety-relevant Issues -- Workshop Proceedings, Reims, France, 26-28 June 2000, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264193086-en.
Go to top