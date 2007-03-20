Skip to main content
Funding Systems and their Effects on Higher Education Systems

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220244801417
Authors
Franz Strehl, Sabine Reisinger, Michael Kalatschan
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Strehl, F., S. Reisinger and M. Kalatschan (2007), “Funding Systems and their Effects on Higher Education Systems”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220244801417.
