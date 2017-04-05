Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Functioning of the Centres of Government in the Western Balkans

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2bad1e9c-en
Authors
Péter Vági, Keit Kasemets
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Vági, P. and K. Kasemets (2017), “Functioning of the Centres of Government in the Western Balkans”, SIGMA Papers, No. 53, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2bad1e9c-en.
Go to top