Functioning of the Centres of Government in the Western Balkans

A well-functioning policy making system is a key pillar of a transparent and effective democratic system. It is also a crucial precondition for the country to make progress in the European integration process as the capacity of national administrations to undertake the obligations linked with European Union membership is a key criterion in the assessment of candidate preparedness. This is to ensure that the administration is capable of successfully dealing with the complex policy issues facing all European Union member states in an efficient manner.

This comparative analysis takes stock of the organisational set up, regulatory framework, and the practices of the key centre of government functions in the Western Balkans, highlighting similarities and differences, and it also gives examples from some EU Member States.