At the 2009 Pittsburgh Summit, G20 leaders requested an analysis of the scope of energy subsidies and suggestions regarding how they may be phased out and rationalised. This report responds to this request by identifying and measuring fuel tax concessions in the fisheries sector. It provides data on fuel use, tax concessions, and related information for OECD countries and partners, as well as describing some of the key challenges in measuring data of this type.
Fuel Tax Concessions in the Fisheries Sector
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023