Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Frontier Firms, Technology Diffusion and Public Policy

Micro Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrql2q2jj7b-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Chiara Criscuolo, Peter N. Gal
Tags
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Andrews, D., C. Criscuolo and P. Gal (2015), “Frontier Firms, Technology Diffusion and Public Policy: Micro Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrql2q2jj7b-en.
Go to top