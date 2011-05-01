Skip to main content
Frequent and Flexible: Options for Reporting Guidelines for Biennial Update Reports

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k45165j1kmq-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Gregory Briner, Sara Moarif, Barbara Buchner
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Ellis, J. et al. (2011), “Frequent and Flexible: Options for Reporting Guidelines for Biennial Update Reports”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k45165j1kmq-en.
