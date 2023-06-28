Fostering agricultural and rural policy dialogue

Agricultural and rural policies can benefit from potential synergies when designed correctly. Broadly speaking, agricultural policies target farms and food production, while rural policies focus on ensuring the development of a territory and the well-being of the rural population. Despite these differences, both policies are often applied within the same territory and share a growing interest in improving environmental sustainability and adapting to climate change, as well as improving inclusiveness, food security and nutrition, and increasing productivity and innovation. This paper calls for a constructive dialogue on policies and processes to enhance the synergies and coherence in policy advice, and helping to resolve possible trade-offs between agricultural and rural policies. There are many opportunities to build on potential synergies, including on the role of agriculture in structural change in rural areas, on diversifying farm and rural economies, and on ensuring environmental sustainability.