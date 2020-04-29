Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Foreign direct investment and trade in agro-food global value chains

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/993f0fdc-en
Authors
Jibran J. Punthakey
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Punthakey, J. (2020), “Foreign direct investment and trade in agro-food global value chains”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 142, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/993f0fdc-en.
Go to top