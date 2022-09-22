Skip to main content
Food insecurity and food assistance programmes across OECD countries

Overcoming evidence gaps
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/42b4a7fa-en
Céline Giner, Olivia Placzek
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Giner, C. and O. Placzek (2022), “Food insecurity and food assistance programmes across OECD countries: Overcoming evidence gaps”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 183, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/42b4a7fa-en.
