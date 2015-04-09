Follow-Up to the Phase 3 Report and Recommendations: Australia

This report, submitted by Australia provides information on the progress made by Australia in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 3 April 2015. The Phase 3 report evaluated Australia's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.