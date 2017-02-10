Follow-Up Report on the Implementation of the Phase 3 Recommendations: Brazil

This report, submitted by Brazil, provides information on the progress made by Brazil in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on February 10 2017. The Phase 3 report evaluated Brazil's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions