Follow-Up Report on the Implementation of the Phase 3 Recommendations: Austria

This report, submitted by Austria, provides information on the progress made by Austria in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 20 February 2015. The Phase 3 report evaluated Austria's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.