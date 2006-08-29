Skip to main content
Fishing for Coherence

Proceedings of the Workshop on Policy Coherence for Development in Fisheries
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264025301-en
OECD
The Development Dimension
OECD (2006), Fishing for Coherence: Proceedings of the Workshop on Policy Coherence for Development in Fisheries, The Development Dimension, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264025301-en.
