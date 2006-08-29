Some 500 million USD are spent annually on fisheries development projects. But fisheries access agreements and trade policies are sometimes applied in ways that dampen developing countries' ability to benefit fully from their rich marine resources. Also, many development projects do not pay sufficient regard to the sustainability issues that are a key for the future of the fishing sector. This publication, a compilation of papers from the Workshop on Policy Coherence for Development in Fisheries, addresses these issues.
Fishing for Coherence
Proceedings of the Workshop on Policy Coherence for Development in Fisheries
Report
The Development Dimension
Abstract
