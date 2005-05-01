Limited access to finance is a major obstacle to development of SMEs in Africa as their inherent higher perceived risk makes financial institutions reluctant to lend to them and adequate financial instruments lack.
Financing SMEs in Africa
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
