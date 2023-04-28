This report analyses the relationship between financial literacy, inclusion, and awareness, as well as the use of financial products and services, and the digitalisation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). It presents the results of a thorough data collection and analysis exercise carried out with owners and managers of MSMEs in Bulgaria, Croatia, Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Romania in 2021 and 2022.
Financial literacy and digitalisation for MSMEs in South East Europe
A tool for empowering owners and managers
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
23 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
8 October 2023
-
27 September 2023
-
25 April 2023
-
5 April 2023
-
22 July 2022