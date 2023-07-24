

Consumers of financial products and services face a complex landscape with a range of evolving issues, opportunities and risks. It is therefore critical that policy makers identify and monitor emerging risks and co-operate on approaches to address them.

The G20/OECD Task Force on Financial Consumer Protection serves as a forum for policy makers to exchange perspectives on current and emerging risks and opportunities facing financial consumers, to develop standards and policy guidance, and to collect data.

The most significant risks arising from the conduct of financial institutions include: fees and poor-value financial products and services, ineffective disclosures and dishonest sales practices, and inappropriate financial advice and failure to assess whether a product is suitable for a particular consumer.

The most significant risks related to the characteristics and circumstances of consumers include: lack of financial literacy, over-indebtedness - exacerbated by inflation, high interest rates and new forms of credit - and lack of digital capability.

The most significant risks stemming from the broader operating environment include: inflation and rising interest rates, financial scams and frauds, and new business models and digital innovation.