Financial consumer protection

Financial consumer protection aims to ensure fair and responsible treatment of financial consumers in their purchase and use of financial products and services and their dealings with financial services providers. Financial consumer protection policies play an important role, alongside financial inclusion and financial literacy, in promoting inclusive growth and financial stability.

 

The OECD conducts research, develops standards, and provides policy guidance to support comprehensive and effective financial consumer protection frameworks globally.

