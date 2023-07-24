A comprehensive policy framework for financial consumer protection can help protect financial consumers from potential detriment. As the leading international standard for financial consumer protection, the G20/OECD High-Level Principles set out the components that jurisdictions should consider when developing a financial consumer protection regulatory framework. They also offer a roadmap for jurisdictions with established frameworks to improve their existing policies and regulations. The Principles can be used by any jurisdiction and are cross-sectoral in nature. They can be applied to the credit, banking, payments, insurance, pensions and investment sectors).
