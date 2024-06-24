The OECD Recommendation on Financial Literacy is the leading global instrument on financial literacy, designed to assist governments, public authorities, and relevant stakeholders in their efforts to design, implement and evaluate financial literacy policies. It is part of a holistic approach to financial consumer issues, where financial literacy, together with improved financial access and adequate consumer protection are expected to support financial resilience and well-being.
Financial education
Equipping people with financial knowledge and skills to help them make informed and sound decisions about their finances is key to supporting their financial well-being. Recent developments, including increasing digitalisation and the expansion of sustainability products, have implications for personal finances and underscore the need to enhance financial literacy to help people make sound financial decisions.
The OECD helps countries develop and implement sound financial education policies and programmes.