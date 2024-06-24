Skip to main content
Financial education

Equipping people with financial knowledge and skills to help them make informed and sound decisions about their finances is key to supporting their financial well-being. Recent developments, including increasing digitalisation and the expansion of sustainability products, have implications for personal finances and underscore the need to enhance financial literacy to help people make sound financial decisions.

 

The OECD helps countries develop and implement sound financial education policies and programmes. 

