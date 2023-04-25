The National Strategy for Financial Education for Poland and its first implementation roadmap will provide guidance to national stakeholders involved in financial education in Poland over the seven following years from its adoption. The proposal for a National Strategy was developed through a consultative, evidence-based approach, building on national and international good practices related to financial education, and was designed in line with the OECD Recommendation on Financial Literacy. Its vision ensures that people living in Poland have the necessary financial competences that help them improve their overall financial resilience and financial well-being.