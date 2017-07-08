G20/OECD INFE report on adult financial literacy in G20 countries

This report describes the levels of financial literacy of adults in G20 countries and the Netherlands and Norway, guest countries under the G20 German Presidency. The results show that there is considerable scope for improvement in levels of financial knowledge, behaviour and attitudes across G20 countries, confirming the importance of developing and sustaining a national strategy on financial education that reaches all groups of the population including young people. This is ever more urgent as the digitalisation of finance brings new opportunities and challenges to consumers, and especially to vulnerable groups.